It had planned to acquire the stake from Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Gulf Capital

Last year Alpha Dhabi had said pending regulatory approvals, it plans to acquire the stake from Metito's selling shareholders Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Gulf Capital.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.