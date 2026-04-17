The UAE’s Emirates International Investment Company (EIIC) has acquired a minority stake in General Atlantic’s Joe & the Juice, with the US investment firm retaining a majority stake in the hospitality chain. The deal values the company at $1.8billion.

EIIC, which is the investment arm of the Abu Dhabi-based National Holding Group, said the investment will help “accelerate expansion” for the brand with new global store openings.

Thomas Noroxe, CEO of Joe & The Juice, said the investment will extend the brand’s existing relationship with the National Holding Group and scale its franchised operations.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Joe & The Juice currently operates more than 480 stores across 23 markets with its 2025 revenue clocking approximately $500 million.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com