South Africa’s township economy remains one of the country’s most dynamic yet under-supported growth engines.

With annual consumer spending estimated at close to R900bn, and potentially exceeding R1.5tn, the sector sustains millions of livelihoods across retail, food, transport and services.

Yet beneath this scale lies a persistent and often overlooked challenge: a widespread cashflow crisis that continues to limit business growth.

Recent data from Township Entrepreneurs Alliance (TEA) highlights the extent of the issue, with around 60% of microenterprises reporting weak cash flow. For many township businesses, this is not just a financial inconvenience; it is the defining barrier between survival and scalability.

Structural challenges limiting growth

A combination of systemic and operational constraints continues to place pressure on township entrepreneurs.

One of the most significant barriers is limited digital adoption.

According to Statistics South Africa, 57% of microenterprises lack formal accounting systems, while 77% still manage finances manually. This often results in poor financial planning, delayed payments, and blurred lines between personal and business finances — all of which weaken long-term sustainability.

Access to payment infrastructure is another major hurdle. More than 74% of small township businesses operate without card payment devices, restricting their ability to serve a broader customer base and participate in an increasingly cashless economy.

Funding constraints further compound the problem. Around 64% of microenterprises report difficulty accessing capital for equipment or expansion, limiting their ability to scale operations or improve efficiency.

At the same time, low levels of formalisation remain a critical issue. Nearly 90% of township businesses are unregistered, effectively excluding them from formal markets, funding opportunities and government support programmes.

Moving from survival to sustainability

Despite these challenges, there is a growing recognition that practical, accessible interventions can help shift township businesses from survival mode to sustainable growth.

Financial management remains a foundational starting point. The availability of low-cost, and in some cases free, digital tools offers entrepreneurs the ability to track income, manage expenses and improve forecasting without significant upfront investment.

Digital transformation is also gaining traction, although misconceptions persist. Contrary to popular belief, many township entrepreneurs are willing to adopt digital solutions, provided there is clear guidance and support. Digitising payments, marketing and operations can unlock new revenue streams while improving efficiency.

Financial literacy plays a crucial role in this transition. Simple practices such as setting clear payment terms, invoicing consistently, and separating personal and business finances can significantly improve cash flow and creditworthiness.

Mentorship and access to reliable information are equally important. Many entrepreneurs operate without access to trusted guidance, making it difficult to navigate decisions around funding, technology and compliance. Bridging this information gap is essential to enabling more informed, confident business choices.

A high-potential economy at a turning point

The township economy continues to demonstrate resilience and entrepreneurial energy, but its full potential remains constrained by structural inefficiencies and limited access to resources.

As economic pressures mount, addressing cash flow challenges is becoming increasingly urgent. For many businesses, the ability to manage cash effectively will determine whether they remain in survival mode or transition into sustainable, growth-oriented enterprises.

The opportunity is clear: with the right tools, support and access, township businesses can move beyond subsistence and play an even more significant role in South Africa’s broader economic growth story.

In a continued effort to drive growth in South Africa’s townships, the TEA Kasi Business Workshop, taking place on 25 April 2026 in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, will focus on “How to Manage Your Cash Flow,” in order to assist township businesses to move from a survivalist business to a systemised entity.

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