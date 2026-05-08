Africa is often described as poor because it lacks capital. The deeper problem is that African economies have long produced value inside systems they rarely commanded.

The continent has participated in global capitalism for centuries, mainly as a supplier of raw materials, labour, land, and strategic access. Production, finance, technology, standards, and bargaining power have too often been organised elsewhere.

The political economy of extraction organises power so value flows outward while domestic capability remains shallow. Colonial rule fixed this structure in place. Railways ran from mines to ports, economies turned outward, local markets stayed thin, and industry weak. Power narrowed to customs, labour, concessions, ports, and law; holding these points was enough.

Independence moved sovereignty ahead of capacity. States gained recognition before building revenue, production, and administrative reach, leaving commodities dominant, industry thin, and authority constrained in the systems that shape value.

This condition was sustained by both external pressure and internal settlement. Domestic elites, ruling coalitions, security actors, and commercial brokers often benefited from concessionary deals, import dependence, weak taxation, and discretionary control over rents.

Africa’s predicament therefore lies in the interaction between global systems that pull value outward and domestic settlements that reward brokerage over production.

Knowledge powerCapitalism endures because it adapts. It reorganises labour, finance, law, production, and new frontiers of accumulation whenever older arrangements weaken.

Africa has moved through colonial extraction, commodity dependence, structural adjustment, financial liberalisation, and now the race for critical minerals. The instruments have changed. The asymmetry in value capture has often remained.

Growth turns on how well it is organised for production rather than how much exists. Africa’s constraint is not talent but weak systems that link knowledge to industry; universities, firms, finance, and policy operate apart, so knowledge rarely becomes productivity.

The same holds for AI and digital infrastructure. Knowledge has weight when tied to computers, data, energy, firms, finance, and state direction.

The risk is dependence: using imported systems while others control models, clouds, standards, data flows, and rents. Digital sovereignty now belongs beside ports, minerals, finance, and energy.

Resource politicsThe production lesson is clear. Countries become wealthy by moving into activities where learning accumulates, firms deepen capability, and productivity rises.

Economies remain constrained when they specialise in activities with weak technological spillovers and limited domestic learning.

Extraction can generate revenue without transformation. A mine can export value while leaving few linkages, limited skills transfer, and narrow fiscal gains.

This is why the resource curse debate captures only part of the problem. Resources are not the curse. Weak bargaining systems are. Minerals become strategic only when states control contracts, discipline capital, retain value, and convert rents into production.

The critical minerals race repackages an old hierarchy in energy transition terms. It promises growth but risks keeping Africa at the raw end while others capture value. The result will depend on whether African states act together, build processing, coordinate infrastructure, and use market access to set terms.

Reform counts when it builds productive capacity. Without that purpose, reforms expose scarcity without changing its structure.

The harder question is political. Productive transformation requires coalitions that choose state capacity over brokerage. The state must tax without predation, regulate without suffocation, bargain without capture, and direct rents toward production over patronage. The state is central only when disciplined. A captured state can deepen extraction as easily as it can resist it.

Foreign aid requires the same discipline. It can relieve suffering and finance public goods, but when it substitutes for domestic revenue it weakens the fiscal bond between state and citizen.

A government funded more by donors than taxpayers risks governing upward to external partners rather than downward to society. The test is whether aid builds revenue, production, and trust or postpones them.

Fiscal foundationsThe development sequence must be clear. Fiscal sovereignty comes first. The state must secure revenue, enforce customs, discipline finance, and command ports and corridors. Public authority must then govern concessions, minerals, national assets, procurement, and contracts with coherence.

Agriculture should sit at the beginning of the productive and social base of transformation. It secures food, steadies rural prices, anchors local order, and builds the first layer of domestic demand. Higher smallholder productivity deepens markets, strengthens authority, and makes agro-processing viable.

Manufacturing is where capability compounds. It builds firms, skills, tax depth, and turns knowledge into output. Africa arrives late to industrialisation as automation advances, Asia scales, markets fragment, logistics cost more, power falters, and state capacity varies. Production holds only when energy, ports, finance, standards, skills, procurement, and regional markets work together.

Institutions matter for what they enable. Firms need reliable contracts, borders must secure revenue and regulatory control, and standards must open access to higher value markets. Production depends on patient finance.

Courts, ports, procurement, and regulators are where state capacity turns into economic power, determining whether assets stagnate, lose value, or build national capability.

Continental scaleThe African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers Africa a chance to convert its size into real bargaining power. But scale on its own achieves little. It needs working customs, usable corridors, credible rules of origin, enforceable dispute settlement, and the political discipline to make one market real.

The strategic question concerns Africa’s position within global capitalism. The continent already participates in the world economy. The issue is whether it remains an extractive frontier or becomes an organised centre of accumulation.

Sovereignty now means institutional command over value. It takes practical form when states can tax, regulate, cultivate, process, finance, protect, compute, and bargain with credibility. Under those conditions, independence acquires substance.

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