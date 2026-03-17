Ithmaar Bank, a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank, has announced plans to expand its branch network in Bahrain.

It also said the bank continues to provide all banking services to its corporate clients with the same level of efficiency and effectiveness, ensuring to meet their needs with flexibility and security during the recent development in the region.

“Ithmaar Bank continues to operate at full capacity to serve its corporate clients,” said Ithmaar Bank Chief Executive Officer, Maysan Almaskati. “The bank has demonstrated its capability and resilience to continue providing banking services to its clients under any circumstances,” he said.

“In 2026, Ithmaar Bank aims to expand its network by opening new branches across Bahrain to ensure ease access to all its banking services,” said Almaskati.

“The decision of opening new branches followed a detailed study that uncovered a growing need of the expanded corporate customer base for the bank’s services,” said Almaskati.

“Ithmaar Bank continues to work as per the Central Bank of Bahrain’s guidance to ensure uninterrupted delivery of banking services to corporate clients through all its channels, while ensuring the safety of its operations,” said Almaskati.

“This reflects the bank’s commitment to maintaining the highest levels of efficiency and best practices. We also confirm the bank’s readiness to support all its clients and provide them with a full range of banking and financial services,” he said. - TradeArabia News Service

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