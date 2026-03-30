The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has announced the transition back to 100% operating capacity across its headquarters and branches in the kingdom starting from tomorrow (March 29), with the exception of its Bahrain International Airport branch which will remain closed until further notice.

This step reflects NBB’s continued efforts to enhance service accessibility and support the Kingdom’s economic resilience during this period, said the bank in a statement.

The Bank will operate with standard working hours, in line with the necessary measures to maintain a safe and secure environment for both employees and customers.

NBB remains focused on delivering a seamless banking experience through its physical network, while continuing to offer convenient access to services via its digital platforms and Self Service Machines, it stated.

The Bank will continue to monitor developments in coordination with relevant authorities, reinforcing its commitment to operational stability and the communities it serves, it added.

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