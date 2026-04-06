The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has announced the first grand prize draw of its Thara’a 2026 campaign, offering one winner a luxury seafront villa and 100 winners $10,000 each.

Built around the promise of ‘More Winners, More Chances,’ the campaign is structured to expand the number of winners while maintaining a simple and accessible participation journey, said NBB in a statement.

Customers can enter the draw by depositing into their Thara’a account through the NBB App or visiting any branch, ensuring ease of access across all banking channels, it stated.

On the launch, Subah Abdullatif Al Zayani, the Chief Executive (Retail Banking), said: "As the grand prize draw approaches, we are offering our clients an exceptional opportunity to own the home of their dreams. We continue to reinforce our commitment to our clients by extending cash prizes to more winners, reaffirming our role as a trusted financial partner that delivers real, attainable value."

Only those customers who make deposits before May 1 will be eligible for the first grand prize draw.

Through Thara’a 2026, NBB continues to deliver a rewarding proposition that prioritises accessibility, expands opportunity, and aligns closely with the ambitions of its customers, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

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