The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has announced the reopening of its instalment deferral applications for retail customers, providing a second opportunity for those who missed the initial phase to benefit from the relief measure.

The new application window is strictly limited to a ten-day period starting from May 1 and ending on May 10, 2026. This option is available exclusively to eligible retail customers who did not submit an application during the previous phase.

Successful applicants will be permitted to defer their personal and mortgage finance instalments for a duration of three months, covering May through July.

The deferral includes interest and insurance charges applied to the instalments, though the bank will not charge any additional administrative fees for the service. Customers must submit their requests through the bank’s dedicated digital portal on its official website to ensure a seamless and remote experience.

NBB has confirmed that there is no requirement for customers to visit a physical branch to complete the process, reflecting its focus on accessible digital solutions.

Commenting on the move, NBB chief executive officer of retail banking Subah Al Zayani said: “As some clients may not have had the opportunity to benefit from this initiative earlier, we have reopened the instalment deferral applications to continue supporting their evolving needs and expectations.”

The credit card skip payment option remains active on the bank’s digital platform until April 30, 2026. This facility is designed to offer customers further convenience in managing their immediate financial commitments ahead of the loan deferral period.

As a national institution, NBB remains committed to safeguarding financial stability across the kingdom. For more information, customers can visit nbbonline.com, call 1721 4433, or visit any NBB branch.

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