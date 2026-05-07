BBK has signed the Government Land Development Programme (GLDP) Agreement with Eskan Bank.

The agreement builds on national housing initiatives and strengthens strategic alliances dedicated to providing sustainable financing frameworks that facilitate citizens’ access to quality housing.

The initiative builds on joint efforts to advance Bahrain’s housing sector, as the Housing and Urban Planning Ministry and Eskan Bank continue to promote under construction properties through Tas’heel and Tas’heel+ programmes via selected approved developers, expanding the range of available housing options and strengthening the efficiency of the housing finance ecosystem.

Through this agreement, BBK will support eligible beneficiaries by improving access to financing solutions, reinforcing its position as a trusted financial partner and supporting housing stability for individuals and families.

BBK chief retail banking officer Ahmed Taqi commented: “BBK is proud to finalise the GLDP agreement with Eskan Bank, marking a new milestone in its role as a national partner supporting Bahrain’s housing sector. Providing quality, suitable housing is a shared responsibility and a cornerstone of family stability and community development. The agreement underscores BBK’s determination to remain an active contributor to the efforts led by the Housing and Urban Planning Ministry and Eskan Bank to develop sustainable, inclusive housing solutions that serve citizens from across Bahraini society.”

Mr Taqi added: “The ongoing partnership with the Ministry and Eskan Bank aligns with BBK’s support for housing projects and the real estate sector as a key driver of the national economy, while enabling citizens to benefit from social housing financing schemes on competitive terms that expand home ownership options and enhance quality of life.”

Eskan Bank assistant general manager and commercial and institutional banking Ebrahim Jasim said: “This agreement builds on a long standing and productive partnership with BBK and supports ongoing housing development in Bahrain while helping speed access to new homes. We value BBK’s contribution to national efforts to meet rising demand for social housing and to ensure citizens can obtain the financing needed to purchase their homes. We look forward to continuing joint work with our partners across the banking and real estate sectors in support of the sector’s objectives.”

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