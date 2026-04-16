National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has announced a three-month deferral option for its retail customers, effective from April 15.

This initiative falls in strategic alignment with the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) directives, aimed at providing financial flexibility to the community during the current period.

The deferral applies to Personal Finance, Mortgage Finance and Auto Finance instalments, in addition to credit card skip payments, offering customers a window to reallocate their monthly liquidity towards other priorities.

Subah Abdullatif Al Zayani, Chief Executive – Retail Banking at NBB, said: "This measure falls in line with the directives of the Central Bank of Bahrain, reflecting our ongoing commitment to standing by our customers during the current period. Through an innovative digital platform, customers can easily and seamlessly apply for the instalment deferral option, without the need to visit the branch. Thereby enabling greater flexibility and convenience, allowing them to manage their personal finances with greater confidence.”

The last day for eligible customers to apply for the instalment deferral request is April 18 through a dedicated digital platform, which is available via a link on the bank’s website and its official Instagram page. Credit card skip payment requests will be accepted through the Contact Centre at 17214433, as well as through the upcoming digital platform, until April 30, the bank said.

NBB has also ensured that all applications are submitted through a simplified experience, allowing customers to avail the service without the need to visit branches.

The announcement reinforces NBB’s role as a national institution actively working to help safeguard financial stability for citizens and residents across the Kingdom. - TradeArabia News Service

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