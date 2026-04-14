The CEOs Consultative Council of UAE Banks Federation (UBF) held its first regular meeting for 2026 under the chairmanship of Mohammed Omran Al Shamsi, Vice Chairman of UBF and Chairman of the Board of Directors of RAKBANK, to review global and regional developments and challenges, and explore ways to address them in order to achieve UBF’s strategic plans and enhance the role of the banking and financial sector in advancing the UAE’s strategic objectives.

The Council commended the strong performance of the banking sector during 2025, and reaffirmed the UAE banking and financial sector’s ability to continue growing and prospering under the direct supervision of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), which is leading efforts to develop the sector by establishing the necessary frameworks to safeguard financial stability, strengthen monetary and regulatory legislation, and advance the banking, financial, and insurance sectors.

Mohammed Omran Al Shamsi, Vice Chairman of UBF and Chairman of the CEO Consultative Council, said, “The banking and financial sector continues its trajectory of development and growth, reinforcing its leading position as the largest banking and financial sector in the Middle East with AED5.4 trillion in total assets. We are proud of the strong Emiratisation performance in the banking and financial sector, which exceeded the 2025 targets by around 160 percent.

We reaffirm our commitment to working with all strategic partners to continue supporting socio-economic development by enhancing capabilities and delivering innovative products and services that meet the needs of all customer segments.”

Al Shamsi added, “The UAE’s banking and financial industry continues to reinforce its leading position by achieving further milestones, which we are committed to sustaining and building upon to reach broader horizons of growth and prosperity. The strong performance of the banking sector, robust capital adequacy, provisions, and reserves, reflect its ability to continue growing while adhering to local and international regulations, governance standards, transparency, and sustainability.”

He added, “The CEOs Consultative Council meeting discussed the performance of the banking and financial sector, as well as UBF’s achievements during 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, in addition to its future plans. Participants emphasised the importance of continued coordination, knowledge-sharing, and leveraging the platforms provided by the Federation to support the development of the banking and financial industry.”

The meeting emphasised the importance of continuing efforts to enhance Emiratisation in the banking and financial sector, praising the achievements of member banks over the past years in creating opportunities for UAE nationals and launching specialised programmes to develop talent and competencies in line with the rapid developments in the banking and financial sector, while empowering them to assume strategic leadership roles in accordance with global standards.

The CEOs Consultative Council meeting also reviewed UBF’s achievements and initiatives over the past year, commending the role of various technical committees and the executive management, represented by the Director General and staff, in coordinating efforts and supporting decision-making through studies, research, and consultations that help keep pace with economic and technological developments affecting the banking industry.

Participants stressed the importance of continuing and further developing several initiatives launched by the Federation in recent years to deliver an advanced, secure, and seamless banking experience, and to reinforce the UAE’s position as a global banking and financial hub.

Participants also praised the efficiency of UAE banks in professionally addressing global developments and challenges, highlighting the importance of maintaining the sector’s leading position by keeping pace with legislative, regulatory, and technological advancements, protecting the sector’s digital infrastructure, and supporting financial inclusion, SMEs, entrepreneurs, and sustainable finance solutions.