Arab Finance: Korra Energi has teamed up with WideBot AI to launch a smart virtual assistant designed to provide investors with instant responses 24/7, according to a press release.

The AI-powered tool will enable investors to access information related to the company’s shares listed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), which will enhance communication efficiency, boost transparency, and facilitate access to data.

This collaboration aligns with Korra’s strategy to accelerate digital transformation and leverage modern technology to improve the investor experience, especially as the company enters a new phase following its debut on EGX.

The new solution will contribute to improving the investor experience by providing more accessible and faster access to relevant information and services.

Ayman Korra, the company's founder and CEO, told Arab Finance that the initial public offering (IPO) attracted nearly 17,000 shareholders to its ownership structure.

Meanwhile, the company is studying a number of new renewable energy and energy-efficiency projects in line with the government's plan, including the recently awarded energy project in the West Suez Canal area at a value of over EGP 3 billion.