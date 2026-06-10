RIYADH - Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) surged 1.3 percent or 142.29 points closing at 11,115.37 points on Tuesday. Total turnover reached SR7.6 billion, with 315 million shares traded.

The Saudi Parallel Market Index (NOMU) ended higher, gaining 137.46 points to close at 22,887.94 points. Trading value on NOMU reached SR17 million, with 1.3 million shares traded.

Shares of 203 companies rose in value, while shares of 54 companies declined. Banking stocks led the rally, with SNB surging more than 4 percent and Al Rajhi Bank rising 1 percent to SR67.45. Riyad Bank, Alinma Bank, Bank Albilad, BSF, SAB and Bank AlJazira increased between one percent and 3 percent.

The top gainers were United Insurance, ACWA Power, Gulf General, GIG, and Al-Asmak. The biggest losers were Petro Rabigh, DBS, TALCO, Building Station, and Anabeeb. The percentage changes ranged between 9.9 percent and 5.92 percent.

Shares of Americana, Al Rajhi, Saudi Aramco, Anabeeb, and Al Ahli were the most actively traded by volume, while shares of Al Rajhi, Al Ahli, ACWA Power, Eastern Anabeeb, and Saudi Aramco were the most actively traded by value.

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