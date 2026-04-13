MUSCAT: Oman Air, which launched a comprehensive transformation programme in 2023, reported an EBITDA of OMR 3.2 million for 2025 - positive for the first time in 15 years.

The details of Oman Air's progress were unveiled at the annual media conference at the OCEC on Monday.

The airline achieved a OMR 27 million reduction in bank loans, marking the first year the airline has decreased its level of debt since 2009.

These achievements sit alongside a 6% reduction in CASK – or “Cost Per Seat”, reflecting the ongoing impact of its transformation initiatives. In 2025, Oman Air carried 5.8 million passengers, an 8% increase over 2024, while achieving an 82% load factor, the result of its network optimization and fleet utilisation strategy. The result of its strategy to increase visitors into Oman, the airline also grew its point-to-point by 34% year-on-year.

Continuing to enhance global connectivity, Oman Air significantly expanded its international network in 2025 with the launch of direct routes to Amsterdam, Baghdad, Copenhagen and Taif, as well as a new direct route between Salalah and Moscow. Five additional routes have already been announced for 2026. The airline currently serves 45 destinations with a fleet of 33 aircraft, set to grow to 39 by 2029.

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