Bahrain - Gulf Hotels Group yesterday announced that its shareholders approved the distribution of 25 per cent of the capital for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, representing a cash dividend of 25 fils per share, during the group’s annual general meeting.

The ordinary general meeting (OGM) and extraordinary general meeting (EGM) were held virtually, with a legal quorum of 75.7840pc, under the supervision of representatives of Bahrain Clear.

The meeting was chaired by Fawzi Kanoo, chairman, and attended by members of the board, group chief executive officer Ahmed Janahi, members of the executive management, shareholders, as well as representatives of the Industry and Commerce Ministry, the Central Bank of Bahrain, Bahrain Bourse, and the group’s external auditors.

The board of directors’ recommendation was driven by the strong results for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, during which the group achieved a net profit of BD9.8 million, representing an increase of 10.4pc compared to 2024, while total comprehensive income reached BD10.5m, marking a growth of 53.5pc.

On the occasion, Mr Kanoo said: “We meet today at a time when the region is navigating sensitive circumstances that remind us of the importance of unity and stability. We reaffirm our unwavering loyalty to Bahrain under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and express our full confidence in the government’s efforts under His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to safeguard our nation. We also extend our sincere appreciation to the armed forces and security services for their dedication.”

“The outcomes of today’s annual general meeting reflect the confidence of our shareholders in the group’s direction and performance. The approved dividend distribution underscores our continued commitment to delivering sustainable returns to our shareholders while maintaining a strong financial foundation for the group’s future growth.

“The group continues to advance steadily, supported by a balanced operating performance and a diversified portfolio, as we look ahead to 2026 and build on this foundation by enhancing operational efficiency, expanding our business footprint, and further strengthening our position within the hospitality sector at both the local and regional levels.”

Mr Janahi said: “The results for 2025 reflect the resilience of our portfolio and the dedication of our teams across the group. Throughout the year, we remained focused on operational discipline, strengthening our capabilities, and maintaining the quality and consistency of performance across our portfolio.

“As we move forward, we will continue to build on this momentum by advancing our strategic priorities, strengthening the competitiveness of our assets, and reinforcing our position as a leading hospitality group capable of achieving new milestones.”

He added: “With a clear strategy, a diversified portfolio, and a dedicated team, Gulf Hotels Group remains firmly committed to disciplined execution and to delivering sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of Gulf Hotels Group’s commitment to delivering sustainable value to its shareholders and supporting the continued growth and development of the hospitality sector.

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