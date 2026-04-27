DUBAI - Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC has held its Annual General Meeting in Dubai, where shareholders approved a number of key strategic resolutions marking a new phase in the company’s growth journey.

Shareholders approved changing the company’s name to Etihad Energy Holding PJSC, reflecting the company’s strategic transformation following the acquisition of Brooge Energy assets and expansion into energy infrastructure and integrated maritime logistics.

The meeting also approved the election of seven board members for the next three-year term, the appointment of Grant Thornton as external auditor for FY2026, and adoption of the FY2025 financial statements.

Shareholders further approved a share buyback programme of up to 5 percent of the company’s issued share capital, subject to regulatory approvals.

The rebranding reflects a renewed vision to position the company as an integrated platform spanning maritime logistics, energy infrastructure and refining, with a focus on sustainable shareholder value.