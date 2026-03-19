Bahrain Flour Mills Company (BFM), a leading food manufacturing company in the kingdom, held its annual general meeting (AGM) virtually yesterday, where 83.03 per cent of shareholders approved all agenda items.

Shareholders approved the board of directors’ recommendation to distribute cash dividends amounting to BD620,620 for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, representing 25pc of the paid-up capital (excluding treasury shares), equivalent to 25 fils per share.

The AGM also approved the following board recommendations: Allocation of BD25,000 for charitable contributions; transfer of BD529,275 to retained earnings.

During the meeting, shareholders reviewed the board of directors’ report on the company’s activities, as well as the external auditors’ report on the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Chairman Basim AlSaie commended the company’s performance, highlighting the achievement of solid financial results despite the challenges faced during the year.

For the financial year 2025, the company reported a net profit of BD1,174,895.

With respect to board composition, the AGM approved the appointment of four members representing Bahrain Food Holding Company and the election of three members.

The appointed members are: Mr AlSaie, Ahmed Mazhar, Mohamed Al Rahma and Raghdan Qassim.

The elected members are: Salah Al Kulaib, Ayman Zainal and Ali Fakhro.

In his remarks, Mr AlSaie expressed his appreciation to the board of directors for their efforts, which contributed to several key achievements, including the enhancement of operational capabilities and strengthening of strategic partnerships.

He also extended his sincere gratitude to the executive management and all employees for their dedication and commitment, as well as to government and regulatory authorities for their continuous support. He further thanked the company’s shareholders and customers for their trust and loyalty.

The chairman concluded by expressing his deepest appreciation to His Majesty King Hamad and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for their wise leadership and ongoing support, wishing continued prosperity and success for the kingdom.