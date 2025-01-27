Muscat: Total assets of Islamic banks and windows in the Sultanate of Oman reached OMR8.3 billion, representing 18.8 percent of the total assets of the banking sector in Oman by the end of November 2024. This is an increase of 15.4 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

The total financing granted by the units practicing this activity recorded an increase of 13.3 percent to reach OMR6.8 billion.

Deposits at Islamic banks and windows also saw a substantial increase of 22.5 percent to reach about OMR6.6 billion by the end of November 2024.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).