The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) has opened nominations for the 2025 Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics aimed at recognising and rewarding successful projects that address significant development challenges in IsDB member countries, a report said.

The IsDBI indicated that the prize is valued at $100,000 for the first-place winner, while the second and third-place winners will receive $70,000 and $30,000, respectively. It also noted that eligible contributions must have been made within the past seven years and should be replicable in other locations, Saudi Press Agency, SPA, said.

The 2025 IsDB Prize focuses on the "Development Solutions Achievement" category.

The winner and runner-up will be honoured at a ceremony during the IsDB Group's 2025 annual meetings, scheduled to be held

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).