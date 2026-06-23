Arab Finance: Delta Insurance decided to distribute bonus shares at a rate of 0.1-for-1 bonus shares to shareholders on July 7th, according to a bourse filing.

The company’s ordinary and extraordinary general meetings approved raising the issued and paid-up capital to EGP 550 million from EGP 500 million.

Delta Insurance will increase the capital by EGP 50 million, distributed over 12.5 million bonus shares at a nominal value of EGP 4 per share.

The EGX-listed firm posted 9.05% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits after tax and minority interest valued at EGP 308.165 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, versus EGP 282.572 million.

Standalone net profits after tax hiked to EGP 442.619 million at the end of March 2026 from EGP 37.975 million a year earlier.