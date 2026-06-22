Arab Finance: National Company for Trading and Development (INTAD) sold 500,000 shares in Cairo National for Investment and Securities at a value of EGP 42.370 million, according to a bourse disclosure.

INTAD cut its stake in the listed company to 19.09% from 23.86% at an average price of EGP 84.74 per share.

Mubasher for Securities and Bonds implemented the transaction on June 17th.

Established in 1994, the company provides securities brokerage and trading services, in addition to asset management services, including fund, wealth, and portfolio management.