Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a negative performance on Monday, with the EGX30 index falling by 0.18% to 52,585.72 points.

The Shariah index edged down by 0.10% to 5,854.58 points, while the EGX35-LV declined by 0.55% to 6,103.24 points.

Likewise, the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the trading lower by 0.20% at 15,728.02 points and by 0.19% at 21,550.86 points, respectively.

The turnover hit EGP 9.289 billion through the exchange of 1.959 billion shares over 192,127 transactions, while the market cap stood at EGP 3.753 trillion.

Individuals took over 73.75% of trading transactions, while institutions accounted for 26.24%.

Egyptians represented the trading with 86.68%, whereas Arab and foreign investors equaled 4.22% and 9.1%, respectively.

Foreign and Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 81.804 million and EGP 42.958 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the Egyptians were sellers with EGP 124.762 million.