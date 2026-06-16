AMMAN — The Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) and Uzbekistan have discussed opportunities to expand economic cooperation through potential joint investments in the phosphate fertiliser industry, as part of efforts to enhance industrial partnerships between the two countries.

The discussions took place during a meeting in Tashkent between JPMC Chairman Mohammad Thneibat and Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment Laziz Kudratov, where both sides reviewed prospects for enhancing cooperation in phosphate-based industries and related sectors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Monday.

The two officials stressed the importance of building on existing relations and exploring new avenues for economic and investment collaboration that serve the mutual interests of both countries.

The talks focused on the possibility of establishing joint phosphate fertiliser projects, with the two sides agreeing to initiate specialised technical discussions and conduct economic and technical feasibility studies.

The proposed studies will assess project viability, identify suitable locations and examine opportunities to leverage the comparative advantages of both nations, particularly in terms of raw material availability and quality.

Kudratov expressed Uzbekistan's readiness to support the proposed projects through the provision of ammonia, natural gas and sulphur at preferential prices, a move expected to enhance economic feasibility and improve investment prospects.

They agreed that technical teams from both sides will begin work in Amman during the first half of next month to undertake the necessary studies and review their findings at a follow-up meeting later in the month.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to facilitating the success of the proposed cooperation and maintaining close coordination throughout the technical and planning stages.

During the meeting, Thneibat invited the Uzbek minister to visit Jordan and review the phosphate fertiliser industry and production facilities operated by JPMC.

Kudratov welcomed the invitation and expressed his willingness to continue discussions regarding the implementation of potential joint investment projects.

In a separate meeting, Thneibat also held talks with OzkimyoSanoat Chairman Temirov Odil on opportunities for cooperation and the establishment of joint ventures in fertiliser production and other phosphate-related industries.

The discussions highlighted growing efforts to expand industrial cooperation and explore new investment opportunities in sectors of mutual economic interest.

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