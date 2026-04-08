RIYADH — The Transport General Authority (TGA) stated that it has issued warnings to more than 24,000 transport carriers, giving them an opportunity to rectify their violations before penalties are imposed.

This followed more than 434,000 inspections carried out on land, sea, and rail transport activities across the Kingdom during the last month of March.

This was part of the authority’s ongoing efforts to raise safety standards in transport activities, enhance the quality of services provided, and support competitiveness in the transport sector.

According to the monitoring statistics of the authority, its officials conducted more than 425,874 inspections in the land transport sector and more than 8,268 inspections in the sea transport sector. These operations also included visits to 77 stations in the rail sector, reflecting the authority's continuous performance in monitoring transport activities and ensuring compliance with regulations, thus contributing to the provision of safe services for users.

The TGA indicated that the land transport sector recorded a compliance rate of 91 percent, while the maritime transport sector achieved a compliance rate of approximately 99 percent, whereas the rail transport sector realized a 100 percent compliance rate. This indicator reflects the extent to which licensed establishments and individuals adhere to the regulations of the authority.

It is worthy to note that the number of violations in land transport activities during the last month amounted to more than 80,581 violations, while the number of violations in the maritime transport sector accounted for eight violations.

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