he Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) joined hands with the European Union to explore practical pathways for reducing single-use plastics and accelerating circular economy implementation, at a Business Breakfast meeting yesterday.

Policymakers, regulators, industry leaders and innovators from the United Arab Emirates and the European Union attended the event which brought together public and private sector representatives for a timely exchange on policy frameworks, governance approaches, recycling systems, material innovation, and scalable business solutions that can support the transition away from single-use plastics.

The event also highlighted the growing depth of EU–UAE practical cooperation, including SPARK’s role as the first UAE entity to join the European Enterprise Network (EEN), showing this partnership already in action through stronger links between innovation, business, and international collaboration.

The programme featured opening remarks by Lucie Berger, Ambassador of the European Union to the UAE, and Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, followed by high-level perspectives on regulatory pathways and implementation priorities. Discussions throughout the morning underlined the importance of translating ambition into action through stronger policy coordination, market-ready circular solutions, and closer EU–UAE collaboration.

In her remarks, Lucie Berger, Ambassador of the European Union to the UAE, said:“The transition away from single-use plastics is no longer only an environmental imperative; it is also a policy, innovation and market opportunity, as shown by the EU experience. What emerged clearly from today’s discussions is that the UAE and the European Union share a strong interest in moving from ambition to implementation — through regulation, investment, technology and practical collaboration across the full circular economy value chain.”

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, said: “We are proud to host this key dialogue at a moment when circular economy solutions are becoming increasingly central to the future of sustainable industry and responsible growth. We share synergies with the EU, and our ecosystem is driven by highly advanced strategies that many companies from Europe will identify with. Through this interaction, we look forward to welcoming more EU startups to SPARK for boosting innovation and targeted expansion.”

The event’s two main sessions focused first on the enabling conditions required for circular transition — including policy, governance and recycling systems — and second on the role of industry in advancing circular solutions through innovation, materials, and scalable business approaches. Speakers represented leading institutions and companies from both the UAE and the EU, including the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Tadweer Group, Alpla, BEEAH, Novonesis, and the European Commission.

The discussions highlighted strong interest in deepening EU–UAE cooperation in areas such as circular systems design, regulatory exchange, recycling infrastructure, sustainable materials, and private sector innovation. Across the sessions, participants stressed that reducing single-use plastics will require not only regulation, but also viable alternatives, aligned incentives, improved recovery systems, and stronger cross-sector collaboration.

The Business Breakfast on Circular Economy forms part of the wider efforts under the EU–GCC Cooperation on Green Transition Project to support dialogue, knowledge exchange, and practical partnerships between the European Union and GCC countries on key green transition priorities.