Doha, Qatar: QIIB Chairman, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani bin Abdullah Al-Thani, announced the Bank’s financial results for the first quarter (Q1) that ended on March 31, 2026, which demonstrated QIIB’s continued delivery of balanced financial and operational performance.

For the period ended on March 31, 2026, QIIB reported a net profit of QR368m, compared to QR356m for the same period in 2025, representing a growth of 3.2%.

Commenting at the conclusion of a Board of Directors meeting convened to review the first-quarter 2026 results, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani bin Abdullah Al-Thani stated: “The results for the first quarter of 2026 reflect the success of the strategy adopted by the Board of Directors, which is centered on delivering balanced and sustainable growth, while maintaining a high level of discipline in risk management, particularly amid a global economic environment characterised by volatility and ongoing challenges”.

He noted, “QIIB has maintained a steady and balanced growth trajectory, supported by a favourable business environment provided by the Qatari economy, which continues to offer promising opportunities driven by economic stability and prudent policies, under the leadership, guidance, and patronage of His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani”.

In this context, he stressed, “QIIB continues to enhance its policies and procedures to further strengthen its ability to navigate potential challenges, while maintaining a disciplined focus on effective risk management and capitalising on opportunities within the local market. This approach reflects the Bank’s commitment to achieving a balanced and sustainable growth trajectory”.

QIIB Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmed Al-Shaibei

“QIIB is continuously advancing its infrastructure and digital capabilities in line with the evolving landscape of the banking industry, with a clear focus on delivering more efficient and innovative services. Digital transformation remains a key pillar underpinning our operational strength.”

He further stated, “The trust placed in QIIB by its customers, partners, international institutions, and rating agencies serves as a strong impetus for us to move forward confidently in executing our future plans and further strengthening the Bank’s market position. We remain committed to financing strategic projects and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.”

In conclusion, he emphasised that these results are a testament to the collective efforts of the Board of Directors, executive management, and all employees of the Bank, expressing confidence in the Bank’s ability to sustain this strong performance in the periods ahead.

For his part, QIIB Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmed Al-Shaibei elaborated on the Bank’s performance for the first quarter, noting that net operating income reached QR517m, compared to QR504m in the corresponding period last year, representing a growth of 2.4%.

He said the Bank continued to strengthen its operational efficiency, with the cost-to-income ratio standing at 19.4%, one of the most competitive levels in the banking sector.

Dr. Al-Shaibei stated that QIIB’s total assets reached QR61.7bn at the end of the first quarter of 2026, representing growth of 4% compared to Q1 2025. He added that financing assets increased to QR43.9bn, reflecting growth of 10.1% year-on-year, while customer deposits rose to QR43.8bn, up 3.5% compared to Q1 2025.

These results reflect continued balanced growth across all key balance sheet components.

He further noted that the non-performing financing ratio declined to at 2.6%, while the related coverage ratio reached 100%, underscoring the strength of the Bank’s financing portfolio and the effectiveness of its risk management framework.

Dr. Al-Shaibei also added that the capital adequacy ratio, in line with Basel III requirements, stood at 20.8%, exceeding the minimum regulatory threshold and reflecting the Bank’s solid capital base.

The first quarter 2026 results demonstrate QIIB’s ability to deliver stable performance despite global economic challenges, supported by the diversification of its income sources and the resilience of its business model.

He explained that QIIB adopts a proactive approach to risk management, taking into account evolving market dynamics while maintaining a careful balance between business growth and asset quality, ensuring the sustainability of its performance.

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