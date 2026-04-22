JEDDAH - The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) revealed a significant increase in rainfall rates across Saudi Arabia during the period from April 1 to 16, compared to the climatic averages for the reference period. This is based on data from the NCM’s manned and automated weather stations.

In its statistical report, the NCM explained that the average rainfall across the Kingdom during this period reached 20.3 millimeters (mm), compared to the normal average of 7.8 mm, registering an increase of 12.5 mm, equivalent to 162 percent.

The report indicated that the distribution of rainfall amounts across manned stations showed that 11 stations recorded amounts above average, 11 stations within the normal range (±5 mm), and 4 stations recorded amounts below average, reflecting a variation in rainfall distribution across the Kingdom's regions.

The report indicated that the highest rainfall above average was recorded at the Abha station (+139 mm), while the highest rainfall below average was recorded at the Taif station (-12.1 mm). The Abha station recorded the highest rainfall total at 163 mm, the second highest historical rainfall for this station, followed by the Khamis Mushait station with 59.3 mm.

Regarding automatic monitoring stations, the center explained that the Khamis Mushait station recorded the highest rainfall total at 72.8 mm, while the Al-Soudah station in Abha recorded 40.6 mm, indicating a significant spatial variation in rainfall amounts within the same city.

NCM stressed that this data supports the climate monitoring system and enhances the accuracy of analyses, enabling relevant entities to benefit from them in planning and taking necessary measures. The center also encouraged the public to follow its periodic reports through its official channels.

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