RIYADH — The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) confirmed that temperatures during this year’s summer season in the months of June-July-August will be higher than normal across most regions of Saudi Arabia.

The increase in temperatures during the season, while comparing to the previous season, ranges between one and two degrees Celsius in the western, southwestern, and parts of the southern regions, while the increase is expected to be less than that in the remaining regions, according to Hussein Al-Qahtani, spokesman of NCM.

He said that there are no climatic indicators pointing to an early summer in the Kingdom, noting that the current weather patterns are consistent with normal seasonal averages, according to climate models and recent analyses.

Al-Qahtani explained that forecasts indicate temperatures will be below average for two consecutive weeks starting at the end of April, followed by a week in which temperatures will approach normal levels across most of the Kingdom.

Al-Qahtani said that these forecasts are part of the seasonal climate studies that the center conducts periodically. He noted that the NCM will issue a detailed climate report in the coming period, outlining the most prominent features of this summer and the expected changes.

He urged the public to follow the official updates issued by the NCM, given their importance in early preparation and optimal response to climate changes.

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