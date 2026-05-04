JEDDAH — The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) has forecast sharp temperature drops, a minimum of 8°C, across the kingdom's northern regions from Monday through Wednesday.

The report predicts that the Northern Borders, Al-Jouf, Tabuk, and Hail will experience minimum temperatures of 8–12°C.

Map released by National Center for Meteorology showcasing the cold wave.

According to a map released by the NCM, the majority of Hail, Northern Borders, and Tabuk will be affected, while the entirety of Al-Jouf will experience the cold wave.

The cold wave will spill slightly onto the north-east of Medinah, almost reaching AlUla.

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