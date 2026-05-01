JEDDAH — The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) stated that the Saudi regions experienced exceptional weather during April, marked by moderate to heavy rainfall across all regions in a notable climatic scene reflecting the diversity of the Kingdom's atmosphere and its exposure to spring weather conditions.

NCM spokesperson Hussein Al-Qahtani said that what the Kingdom's regions experienced during April represents a distinctive climatic condition. He noted that most Saudi regions were affected by varying rainfall levels, reflecting the nature of weather fluctuations during spring, while also supporting water reserves and contributing to improved vegetation cover.

Al-Qahtani said that the Kingdom is preparing to enter May, the last month of spring, with initial forecasts indicating a relative rise in temperatures across most regions in preparation for the onset of summer, with continued chances of thundercloud formation over some southern and western highlands.

The NCM spokesperson called on all people to follow weather reports and updates issued through its official channels and adhere to guidelines issued by relevant authorities to ensure safety.

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