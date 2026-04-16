RIYADH - The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) warned of continued thunderstorms of varying intensity across most regions of Saudi Arabia until next Sunday.

The thunderstorms will be accompanied by active downdrafts stirring up dust and sand, with speeds that may exceed 60 kilometers per hour, along with hail, flash floods, and high waves along the coasts.

The NCM said in its weather report that the rainy weather condition will affect the Riyadh region and its governorates with moderate to heavy rainfall.

This includes Diriyah, Al-Muzahamiyah, Al-Kharj, Al-Dilam, Al-Hariq, Al-Rayn, Al-Qiddiyah, Rumah, Al-Aflaj, and Hawtat Bani Tamim, in addition to Al-Majma'ah, Al-Zulfi, Al-Ghat, Al-Quwayiyah, Al-Dawadmi, Afif, Shaqra, Thadiq, Huraymila, Dhurma, and Marat. Light to moderate rainfall is expected from Friday until Sunday. The governorates of Wadi Al-Dawasir and As-Sulayyil are also expected to be affected by moderate to heavy rain.

The report indicated that the rainy weather condition will also affect parts of the Makkah region, particularly the governorates of Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al-Ardiyat, Turabah, Al-Mawiyah, Al-Khurmah, and Raniya, continuing until next Friday, with moderate to heavy rainfall expected on Thursday.

The rainy weather condition also extends to the Northern Borders, Al-Jouf, Tabuk, Madinah, Hail, and Qassim regions, with moderate to heavy rainfall. Al-Baha region and most of its governorates will experience moderate rainfall, continuing until next Sunday. Rain is also expected in the Asir region, affecting Abha, Khamis Mushait, Ahad Rofaidah, Sarat Abidah, Dhahran Al-Janoub, Al-Harjah, Bisha, Al-Namas, Tanomah, Rijal Almaa, Bariq, Mahayil Asir, Al-Majaridah, Balqarn, and Al-Farsha. The Jazan region, including Al-Raith, Haroub, Al-Dayer, Al-Aydabi, Fifa, Al-Ardah, and Al-Harth, will also be affected by rain during the same period. Furthermore, the rainy weather condition extends to the Eastern Province, including Hafr Al-Batin and Al-Khafji, with moderate to heavy rainfall expected until Sunday.

The NIC urged the public to follow reports and warnings through its website, media platforms, and the Anwaa application, and to adhere to the instructions of the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of lives and property.

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