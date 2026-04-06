RIYADH - The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) stated that moderate to heavy rain is expected to hit across most regions of Saudi Arabia from Monday to Friday.

According to the forecasts of the center, the regions of Makkah, Al-Baha, Asir, Jazan, Najran, Riyadh, Qassim, Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jouf, the Northern Borders, and the Eastern Province will be experienced by moderate to heavy rainfall.

The NCM urged the public to follow reports and warnings issued regarding the expected weather conditions through its website, social media channels, and the Anwaa application.

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