Holcim, a global leader in sustainable construction sector headquartered in Switzerland, has announced that it has joined hands with 44.01, a key environmental services company, for their first pilot project in Fujairah to mineralise CO₂ captured from the cement industry.

The initiative supports the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 pathway by advancing permanent carbon storage solutions for the cement sector and marks a major milestone in the region’s industrial decarbonisation journey.

Holcim said the Fujairah pilot unites global and local partners to demonstrate sustainably produced cement and scale up 44.01’s carbon mineralisation technology.

It initially aims to capture 5 tonnes of CO₂ per day directly from cement production and permanently store it in the underground rock formation where it will mineralise, thereby providing a natural, safe and permanent method of geological carbon storage.

It will be the first initiative globally to combine CO₂ captured from a cement plant with in-situ mineralisation.

Located in Fujairah, the project benefits from the support of Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation (FNRC) and will be implemented in collaboration with NT Energies, a joint venture between Technip Energies and NMDC Energy, deploying Shell CANSOLV carbon capture solutions through the alliance between Shell Catalysts & Technologies and Technip Energies.

The carbon capture and mineralisation pilot further strengthens Holcim’s position as the leading partner for sustainable construction and marks a milestone in its journey towards net zero. In line with Holcim Group’s NextGen Growth 2030 strategy, the company is accelerating the adoption of low-carbon and circular technologies, advancing decarbonisation and resource efficiency across the construction sector.

The pilot is 44.01’s first project with an industrial customer and a European multinational; another important milestone in scaling up its award-winning carbon mineralisation technology into a global, gigaton carbon storage solution. The pilot strengthens 44.01’s expanding customer pipeline and its strategy to establish and scale mineralisation projects in key markets.

Ali Said, the CEO of Holcim in the UAE and Oman, said: "This project demonstrates how innovation and collaboration can accelerate progress toward net zero.

"This pilot to decarbonise our cement plant is another example of how we are building progress for people and the planet. Our partnership with 44.01 reinforces our shared commitment to pioneering sustainable solutions and showcases what is possible when industry leaders work together to drive meaningful, scalable impact," stated Said.

"We also value the Fujairah Environment Authority’s (FEA) clear guidance on the environmental requirements, which has supported the advancement of this initiative," he added.

Talal Hasan, the CEO of 44.01, pointed out that this partnership showed that industrial companies could play a leading role in permanent carbon removal.

"Working with Holcim, FNRC and NT Energies, we are demonstrating a practical and scalable path to decarbonisation that can be replicated worldwide," he noted.

Eng. Ali Qassim, General Director of FNRC, said: "We highly value our partnership with Holcim and 44.01 on the carbon capture and storage project, which reflects the shared commitment of all parties to supporting the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 initiative and adopting innovative solutions that enhance the sustainability of natural resources."

"The Corporation reaffirms its dedication to supporting initiatives and projects that contribute to reducing emissions and improving resource efficiency, in line with Fujairah’s vision to make sustainable development a cornerstone of its economic and environmental future," he stated.

On the pilot, Benoit Verdier, the Chief Executive Officer of NT Energies, said this is a first of its kind in the Middle East. "We are proud to be collaborating with 44.01 and Holcim to implement a carbon capture pilot for this pioneering decarbonisation project in the hard-to-abate sector," he stated.

This pilot marks a major milestone for the region and the world – proving that collaboration between global innovators, local authorities and private industry can unlock new, permanent pathways to carbon reduction while fostering sustainable economic development, he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

