Indo-Jordan Chemicals Company, wholly owned by Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC), awarded a $193 million contract to East China Engineering Science and Technology Company (CNCEC-ECEC) to set up a concentrated sulphuric acid production plant in southern Jordan.



The factory, located in Al-Shidiya area, will have an annual production capacity of about 900,000 tonnes, JPMC said in a statement.



The sulphuric acid will be used in the production of phosphoric acid at the company’s new plant expansion, increasing its annual production capacity from 330,000 tonnes to 550,000 tonnes.



The project is expected to be completed within 30 months, the statement said.



In September 2025, JPMC signed an agreement with India’s Coromandel International to supply 500,000 tonnes of phosphate annually, starting April next year.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

