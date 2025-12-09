Muscat – Oman has unveiled its first thermal oxidiser to be fully designed, engineered, manufactured, and tested domestically, marking a major industrial milestone and highlighting the sultanate’s growing capabilities in advanced technology and heavy equipment for regional projects.

A thermal oxidiser is an industrial system designed to treat harmful gases and chemical emissions produced during manufacturing or gas processing.

The unit has been produced for the Meleiha Gas Processing Plant project in Egypt, operated by Agiba Petroleum in collaboration with SLB as the main contractor. Majees Technical Services, through its FlarOman brand, oversaw the design, manufacturing, and production processes.

The achievement underscores the advanced expertise of Omani engineers and technicians, while promoting the localisation of modern technologies, creating high-quality jobs, and enhancing the competitiveness of Omani industries.

It also strengthens Oman’s position as a regional supplier of high-tech industrial solutions across the GCC and beyond. Producing such equipment locally helps reduce project costs, accelerate delivery timelines, and provide solutions tailored to the region’s operating conditions.

Khalid bin Salim al Qassabi, Director General of Industry at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), said the unveiling of the thermal oxidiser designed and manufactured by Majees in Sohar “represents a significant milestone that reflects the rapid development of the national industrial sector and its ability to deliver advanced industrial solutions that are exportable and regionally competitive.”

He noted that this development aligns with the goals of the Industrial Strategy 2040, which focuses on innovation, technology localisation, and enhanced value-added chains. He affirmed that today’s local manufacturing environment demonstrates its capacity to develop high-tech products that support economic diversification and position Oman as an emerging industrial hub.

Meanwhile, Sultan bin Said al Khadouri, Head of the In-Country Value (ICV) Office at MoCIIP, described the project as a practical model for fostering research and innovation within the industrial sector.

“It combines the development of a product that reduces harmful emissions in line with sustainable development pathways, while simultaneously enhancing local content through national manufacturing, engineering, and knowledge transfer,” he said.

He added that producing the thermal oxidiser locally “represents a qualitative leap, not only as an advanced industrial unit but also as a platform that strengthens the capabilities of Omani companies to enter new markets.”

The system is designed to treat volatile organic compounds (VOCs), BTEX components, and sulphur compounds from the CO₂ gas stream generated by the amine system, achieving a destruction efficiency of 99.9% with a residence time of one second at 871°C.

The thermal oxidiser incorporates several advanced technical features, including an SIL3 burner management system, the option for natural-draft or forced-draft operation, a processing capacity exceeding 9,000 kg per hour across a wide turndown range, and a high-capacity burner capable of an airflow of nearly 55,000 m³/hour.

Standing over 22 metres tall, the unit is designed for an operational lifespan of up to 20 years.

The project team emphasised that the unit serves as evidence of Oman’s ability to innovate and deliver advanced engineering systems for both regional and international markets.

Sheikha al Yaqoobi, ICV Lead and Procurement at Majees, highlighted the role of national talent in delivering the project, stating that local manufacturing strengthens ICV and consolidates the transfer of industrial knowledge.

Aflah al Rahbi, the project engineer, detailed the unit’s technical capabilities and the process of developing it within Oman’s industrial ecosystem. “The thermal oxidiser represents a transformative step in Omani industry. We combined engineering innovation with advanced environmental technologies to achieve high efficiency and exceptional operational safety,” he said.

Rahbi stressed that the project demonstrates the ability of Omani engineers and technicians to deliver advanced industrial solutions that compete on a regional and international level.

The successful local production of thermal oxidisers highlights Oman’s commitment to industrial innovation, environmental responsibility, and long-term economic sustainability, while reinforcing its position as a regional hub for advanced industries.

