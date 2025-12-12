Arab Finance: Egypt’s building-materials and fertilizer markets saw mixed moves on Thursday, with sharp divergences across product categories, according to data from the Cabinet’s Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

Ammonium sulfate prices dropped 3.7% day-on-day to EGP 18,501.8 per ton, even as the product remains 11.5% higher month-on-month (MoM) and 19.4% above year-earlier levels.

By contrast, ammonium nitrate rose 4.5% on the day to EGP 24,215.7 per ton, extending monthly and annual gains of 6.3% and 24% respectively.

Urea also continued its upward trend, adding 1.8% to reach EGP 25,011.4 per ton, up 2.5% over the month and 23.3% year-on-year (YoY).

Grey cement was largely steady, edging down 0.2% to EGP 4,111.5 per ton, flat on the month but 40.8% higher than a year ago.

Steel prices, however, remained under pressure. Investment-grade steel fell 2% to EGP 35,750.2 per ton, marking a 5.1% monthly decline and a 7.1% annual drop.

Ezz Steel prices slid 1.7% day-on-day to EGP 36,884.9 per ton, down 5.4% on the month and 8.5% YoY.

The latest readings highlight persistent price pressure in the steel segment, contrasting with broad fertilizer gains and a near-stable cement market amid ongoing cost volatility and supply-chain fluctuations.

