Arab Finance: Prices of key construction materials and fertilizers in Egypt showed mixed trends on October 27th, according to new data released by the Cabinet’s Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

Investment-grade steel prices edged up 1.6% to EGP 37,614.7 per ton, while Ezz Steel rose 1.2% to EGP 39,867.2 per ton.

By contrast, the price of gray cement fell 4.3% day-on-day to EGP 3,992.7 per ton.

As for the 20.6% ammonium sulfate, its price saw a notable increase of 9.7%, reaching EGP 17,363.8 per ton, driven by stronger demand for nitrogen fertilizers during the winter planting season.