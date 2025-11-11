The Federal Government has lauded the Supertech Methanol and Ammonium Bicarbonate Plant located within the Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub in Ondo State, describing it as a landmark stride in Nigeria’s quest for gas-driven industrialization, job creation, and sustainable economic growth.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, gave the commendation during an official site tour and project inspection of the plant, where he reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s abundant natural gas resources into engines of national prosperity.

He noted that the takeoff of first-ever Nigeria’s Methanol and Ammonium Bicarbonate factory in Ondo State, established by a Chinese company, will help to boost local production of Chemicals and Fertilizers in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Ekpo said the establishment of the Supertech plant reflects the practical implementation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises industrialisation through gas utilization, private sector investment, and value addition across key sectors of the economy.

According to him, the project represents “more than the development of a processing facility—it is the realization of a national aspiration to turn Nigeria’s gas wealth into tangible economic gains.”

He described the plant as a beacon of progress and a major step toward achieving the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources (Gas)’s vision of “From Gas to Prosperity, From Gas to Power, From Gas to Industry.”

The facility, with a capacity of 100,000 metric tons of methanol and 160,000 metric tons of ammonium bicarbonate per annum, is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

The minister noted that the project marks a historic expansion of the nation’s downstream gas value chain, unlocking new opportunities in the production of fertilisers, chemicals, and other industrial raw materials vital to Nigeria’s manufacturing and agricultural sectors.

He disclosed that the relocation of the entire plant from China to Nigeria and the achievement of 100 percent mechanical completion as of March 2025, underscore the technical competence, resilience, and determination of the project promoters and partners.

“This achievement speaks volumes about what is possible when the right policies are in place and the private sector responds with courage and commitment.

“Moving around and seeing the kind of investment that has come into this place?is encouraging that they are taking advantage of our natural gas resources to produce methanol and ammonium bicarbonate.

“Henceforth, as I gave a charge to the representative of NNPC in that office, upstream production should take advantage of the methanol from here so as to enhance the growth of this company.

“I believe Mr. President (Bola Ahmed Tinubu) will be happy with what is going on here, that people are taking advantage of our natural gas resources to develop the economy of the nation.

“I’m really impressed, and the federal government will give them all the necessary encouragement to make sure that these projects move high from where they are producing, I think, 100,000 metric tons to the estimated 500,000 metric tons in the year 2026.

“The Supertech Methanol & Ammonium Bicarbonate Plant, Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub, in Ondo State, is not only the first-ever Methanol and Ammonium Bicarbonate facility in the country.

“But also a significant addition to our downstream gas value chain, unlocking new opportunities in the production of chemicals, fertilizers, and other industrial inputs that are essential for our manufacturing and agricultural sectors.

“The relocation of this entire plant from China to Nigeria, and the achievement of 100 percent mechanical completion as of March 2025, speak volumes about the determination, resilience, and technical capacity of the promoters of this project. It is a shining example of what is possible when government policy aligns with private sector initiative.”

“So.what we are witnessing here today is more than the development of a processing facility—it is the realization of a national aspiration to turn Nigeria’s abundant gas reserves into engines of economic prosperity.

“This project aligns perfectly with our vision of ‘From Gas to Prosperity, From Gas to Power, From Gas to Industry”

Ekpo commended Supertech Chemical Industries Limited and its Chinese partners for their confidence in Nigeria’s investment climate, noting that their bold move has demonstrated that the government’s ongoing reforms in the gas and industrial sectors are yielding tangible results.

He assured that the Federal Government would continue to strengthen its policy framework to encourage investments across all segments of the gas value chain—from production and processing to transportation, distribution, utilization, and export.

The minister further emphasized that the Supertech Methanol and Ammonium Bicarbonate Plant will not only deepen domestic gas utilization but also stimulate value addition, foster technological transfer, and attract ancillary industries to the Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub and beyond.

He said the project would serve as a demand anchor for natural gas and a catalyst for regional economic growth.

Ekpo advised that “As we move toward the commissioning phase, I urge all stakeholders to maintain the highest standards of operational safety, environmental responsibility, and technical excellence.

“This project must stand not only as a beacon of industrial success but also as a model for sustainable and responsible gas-based development in Nigeria.”

He congratulated the Ondo State Government, led by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for providing the enabling environment for such a transformative investment and the strategic partnership between the state and investors from China, describing it as a forward-looking collaboration that aligns with the Federal Government’s drive to attract foreign direct investment into the country’s industrial and energy sectors.

He reiterated the Federal Government’s readiness to support similar gas-based industrial projects across the country, stating that Nigeria’s vast gas reserves must be harnessed to power industries, generate electricity, and promote inclusive growth.

Speaking during the facility visit, the Chairman of Supertech Chemical Industry Limited, Mr. Yang Jijiang, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s gas industrialisation and energy transition agenda through sustained investment, technology transfer, and job creation.

Yang disclosed that Supertech has successfully moved from vision to reality with the establishment of its production plants capable of producing 100,000 tons of methanol and 160,000 tons of ammonium bicarbonate annually.

He attributed the milestone to the visionary leadership of the Federal Government and Ondo State Government, and the strong collaboration of key stakeholders including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), the Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria (GACN), and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

“This achievement reflects the power of partnership and our shared determination to unlock Nigeria’s vast gas resources for sustainable industrial growth,” he said.

He noted that as a Chinese investor in Nigeria, Supertech is proud to contribute to the industrialisation of Ondo State and the economic advancement of Nigeria, emphasizing the company’s commitment to long-term cooperation between Nigeria and China.

According to him, Supertech Chemical Industry Limited remains focused on driving local capacity development through job creation, technology transfer, and industrial innovation in line with Nigeria’s gas-to-industrialization vision.

Earlier, the Principal Consultant to the Ondo-Linyi industrial hub, Dr Alexander Ajipe, said the Minister’s tour of the project is a moral booster for the Chinese investors in Ondo State.

“As you can see, we have come here to welcome the Hon Minister for Petroleum Resources (Gas), and he has come on a special tour of the bicarbonate and methanol plants built by SuperTech Nigeria Limited, this is an achievement that we are so proud of in Ondo State and in Nigeria.

“We are now producing fertilizers here and we are producing methanol. It means that we are not going to rely on importation any longer,” Ajipe said.

