SUR: As part of the Sultanate of Oman's celebrations of the glorious National Day, the Sur Industrial City, an affiliate of Madayn, saw the opening of the Al Ghaith Chemical Industries Complex with a total investment volume exceeding $125 million.

The largest private industrial investment built on an area of 200,000 square metres, it has become one of the largest specialised chemical industrial complexes in the Sultanate of Oman and in Al Sharqiyah South Governorate.

The inauguration ceremony was held under the auspices of Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, in the presence of Shaikh Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, and a number of officials.

Eng Nasser bin Hamoud al Mabsali, Director-General of Sur Industrial City, said that the Al Ghaith Chemical Industries Complex represents a qualitative addition to the industrial investment system in the Industrial City. It contributes to enhancing Local Added Value through the production of specialised chemical materials that support the supply chains for vital sectors such as oil and gas and manufacturing industries. It also enhances employment opportunities for Omanis and the transfer of knowledge, in addition to its role in stimulating industrial innovation and achieving local self-sufficiency for some basic materials and raw materials for industries.

He added that Sur Industrial City has attracted investments in various sectors, with the current total investment volume exceeding RO 2.3 billion, reflecting investors' confidence in the advanced infrastructure and attractive investment environment. Sectors such as petrochemicals, chemical industries, food industries and logistics services stand out as the most promising fields, alongside energy and oil derivatives projects.

He pointed out that the master plan of the Industrial City is currently being replanned to suit the promising investment opportunities within it. Sur Industrial City is also preparing detailed designs for the infrastructure works of the shipbuilding and maintenance facility, which will contribute to providing investment opportunities in the shipbuilding and maintenance sector and other associated businesses. Additionally, the Industrial City offers promising investment opportunities in the mining and logistics sectors, supported by incentives and facilities.

Fahad bin Issa al Salhi, Manager of Al Ghaith Chemical Industries Factory (Oman Branch) said that the complex provides over 100 job opportunities in its first phase, with the number of Omani employees expected to exceed 175 employees upon completion of future expansions. The project was designed according to the highest approved standards of safety and sustainability and is a model for industrial integration between the Sultanate of Oman and the UAE, given that Al Ghaith Company is one of the leading industrial companies in the region. The complex's opening is part of the company's plans to expand its production capacities in the coming years and target local, regional and global markets with high-quality products that meet the needs of many sectors.

Khalid bin Salim al Qasabi, Director-General of Industry at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, said that this complex is considered one of the major chemical industrial projects in the Sultanate of Oman and a high-tech industry that translates the strategic industrial goals of 2040 and the Future Industries Initiative undertaken by the ministry. The Industrial Strategy 2040 seeks to enhance the integration of modern technologies and harness innovation within a knowledge-based economy to create knowledge-based industries.

He added that the complex will pave the way for providing new, modern and advanced industries and is a step towards the domestication of chemical industries. It will also work to train and qualify many Omani workers for specialised jobs and contribute to the Omani economy by increasing the added value of qualitative projects.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).