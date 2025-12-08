Muscat – Muscat Municipality has issued a stringent warning regarding the damaging consequences of improper disposal of construction debris and waste, asserting that such practices harm public health and significantly spoil the city’s urban appearance.

The Municipality highlights the crucial need for elevated community awareness to maintain clean and safe neighbourhoods. Piles of discarded construction materials left between homes are particularly concerning, as this negligence leads to several serious issues. These negative impacts include damaging the urban aesthetic and obstructing the safe movement of residents.

Furthermore, the debris acts as a magnet for insects and rodents, causes unpleasant odours through waste buildup, and actively hinders essential services from performing routine maintenance.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

