MUSCAT: OQ Gas Networks (OQGN), part of OQ Group, has invited local companies to submit Expressions of Interest (EoIs) outlining the roles they could play in a future national CO₂ pipeline network, a key pillar of Oman’s broader decarbonisation strategy.

In a statement posted over the weekend, OQGN said the EoIs will inform the design of CO₂ capture, transport and storage infrastructure aligned with actual industry requirements. “In line with national and global decarbonisation targets, OQGN is working towards developing a CO₂ pipeline network in Oman to connect emission sources with storage locations or sinks, ultimately reducing the Sultanate of Oman’s CO₂ emissions”, the company noted.

The call for EoIs follows the completion of a CO₂ transportation strategy study in 2024, with OQGN now moving into the next phase to gain a clearer understanding of potential user needs for a future network.

Interested parties are invited to complete a non-binding information form capturing basic organisational details — such as name, location and contact information — as well as the status of their decarbonisation targets. The form also seeks insight into plans for CO₂ capture, utilisation or storage (CCUS), the potential need for pipeline transmission infrastructure and indicative volumes of CO₂ that could be off-taken.

Describing the initiative as strategically significant, OQGN said it represents a critical opportunity for industry stakeholders to help shape infrastructure that will underpin their future decarbonisation efforts. The proposed network aligns with national sustainability priorities and is supported by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and the Oman Net Zero Centre (ONZC).

As Oman’s designated National CO₂ Transporter, OQGN intends to own, operate and maintain all CO₂ pipelines in the country. Accordingly, CCUS project developers that have received government endorsement will be required to coordinate with OQGN to ensure alignment with the national CO₂ transport infrastructure.

Following a comprehensive market forecast assessment completed last year, OQGN has proposed the development of three distinct CCUS ecosystems in Oman — Northern, Central and Southern — each tailored to regional emissions profiles and infrastructure needs.

The Northern CCUS Ecosystem is designed to support the decarbonisation of the Suhar Industrial Area, Oman’s largest emissions hub, as well as nearby centres such as Ibri. This would involve securing reliable CO₂ sources and transporting captured emissions via an estimated 300-kilometre pipeline network to suitable sinks for long-term geological storage or utilisation.

The Central CCUS Ecosystem will cater to existing and emerging users in Al Duqm, with potential CO₂ storage sites located in Block 6 — Oman’s largest oil concession area — linked by an estimated 200-kilometre pipeline. The Southern CCUS Ecosystem will focus on the Salalah Industrial Area, using storage sites in southern Block 6 and requiring an estimated 300-kilometre pipeline.

An assessment of integrating Sur into either the Northern or Central ecosystems found this approach to be less cost-effective. As a result, OQGN is working with emitters in Sur to identify more suitable CO₂ storage solutions located closer to the source of emissions.

