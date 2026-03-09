Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Sunday’s session with a varied performance, as the EGX30 index fell by 1.56% to 46,774.24 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index edged down by 0.66% to 5,015.57 points. Meanwhile, the EGX35-LV went up by 2.03% to 5,261.02 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 1.77% at 12,461.92 points and by 1.38% at 17,497.47 points, respectively.

The EGX’s turnover hit EGP 8.462 billion through the exchange of 1.719 billion shares over 197,564 transactions. The market cap reached EGP 3.240 trillion.

Arab and foreign investors accounted for 5.56% and 3%, respectively, whereas Egyptians took over 91.45%.

Individuals dominated trading with a 74.01% share, whereas institutions represented 25.98%.

Egyptian and Arab investors were net buyers with EGP 131.378 million and EGP 77.388 million, respectively. Foreign traders were sellers with EGP 208.767 million.