Egypt is preparing 60 state-owned companies for either transfer to its sovereign wealth fund or listing on the stock exchange, the head of the government’s state-owned enterprises unit said on Wednesday.

Hashem El Sayed, assistant to the prime minister and chief executive of the state-owned enterprises (SOE) unit, stated that 40 companies are currently being prepared for transfer to the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, while 20 others are designated for listing on the stock market.

The announcement came during a meeting held by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly with Hussein Issa, the deputy prime minister for economic affairs, and El Sayed to discuss economic priorities for the coming period.

Madbouly directed the government to accelerate the implementation of all measures regarding the SOE file. “The restructuring of economic authorities and state-owned companies is one of the most important work files during this stage,” the prime minister said.

He noted that Issa, in his new role, would hold direct responsibility for the restructuring of economic authorities and state-owned firms, citing his extensive experience in the field.

The meeting also addressed the administrative consequences of the presidential decree to abolish the Ministry of PublicBusiness Sector. Officials discussed the mechanisms for managing the various companies that were previously under the jurisdiction of the now-dissolved ministry.

