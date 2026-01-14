Bahrain - A major seafront development proposed in Salman Town could transform the area into a centre for maritime sports and contemporary coastal living.

The Northern Municipal Council has approved a winning bid from several investor proposals to redevelop the coastline into what councillors described as a vibrant waterfront destination.

The project is expected to feature a diverse mix of lifestyle, commercial and retail outlets, alongside a range of leisure activities such as surfing, snorkelling and scuba diving.

Area councillor Bassem Abu Idrees said the project would act as a catalyst for a wide range of businesses and tourism-related ventures.

Mr Abu Idrees

“The project will spur the development of supporting businesses such as restaurants, cafés and essential services, thereby generating new job opportunities for local residents,” he added.

“There will also be facilities for the rental and sale of maritime equipment and accessories, as well as training and simulator centres and other tourist attractions.”

He expressed optimism that the project could move ahead swiftly, subject to the completion of final approvals by the relevant authorities.

Maritime activities ... coming to Salman Town

“We hope the Tourism Ministry and the Housing and Urban Planning Ministry will complete all formalities so the selected investor can start operations,” he added.

According to Mr Abu Idrees, interest in the project has already extended beyond Bahrain.

A unanimous ‘yes’

“Several GCC nationals have already contacted me asking when the coast will open for business, especially after I shared pictures of the potential winning bidder on my social media accounts,” he noted.

“If everything goes according to plan, we are hopeful the project will be operational by the end of this year or early next year. It will be a state-of-the-art development and a modern landmark for the kingdom.”

Salman Town, designed primarily as a residential development, spans approximately 750 hectares, comprising 10 islands and surrounding waters, and is expected to deliver 15,519 housing units capable of accommodating nearly 99,000 residents. Infrastructure works across the development include roads, stormwater networks, potable water supply, sewer systems, irrigation, electricity and renewable energy facilities, ensuring the town is fully equipped to support long-term urban growth.

Salman Town ... home of maritime activities

Mr Abu Idrees also suggested that the popular pop-up restaurant La Burccia – which gained widespread attention during Muharraq Nights for operating temporarily inside a swimming pool at a traditional house – could be given a permanent home in Salman Town.

“La Burccia means ‘swimming pool’ in the local Arabic dialect,” he said, “so it would fit perfectly with the water-themed concept.”

The council’s financial, administrative and legislative committee chairman Dr Mohsin Abdulla said the proposal aligns strongly with the overall vision for the area.

“The concept matches the general direction of the project, which focuses on water activities, and it could be a very nice addition,” Dr Abdulla said.

He added that other well-known attractions could also be explored.

“Lost Paradise of Dilmun could be contacted if they are interested in opening a second branch in Salman Town,” he said.

“The coastal area is large enough to accommodate more than one investor. While the option we unanimously approved is excellent, other proposals with some modifications could also reach that standard.”

Dr Abdulla said future transport planning for the area should reflect a more ambitious vision.

Dr Abdulla

“We have to realise that the government is considering nearby Budaiya for a water taxi service,” he said. “With that in mind, it wouldn’t be wrong to think more futuristically and aim higher for this location.”

