Home page
Special Coverage
Robust Project Partnersh...
Robust Project Partnerships
PICK OF THE DAY
ECONOMY
Infographics: PMI insights of top MENA countries in October
MORNING BRIEFING
MORNING BRIEFING
Thursday Outlook: Asian shares fall; Wall Street ends lower; crypto worries mount
INSIGHTS
1
FTX debacle sparks investor rethink of battered crypto market
2
Heavily discounted UK Plc may have further to fall
3
Separation anxiety over Renault's five-way split
4
Key companies to track on the CO2 emissions radar: Maguire
5
Behind FTX's fall, battling billionaires and a failed bid to save crypto
THE BRI REPORT
CONSTRUCTION
China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era
ZAWYA COVERAGE
ECONOMY
Over 56,000 projects worth $2.7bln 'abandoned' in Nigeria in 20 years
POWER
COP27: UAE’s AMEA Power finalises deal for green ammonia project in Egypt
EQUITIES
DEWA outstrips analysts’ expectations with $845mln profit
REAL ESTATE
How much have property prices, rents increased in Abu Dhabi and Dubai?
LATEST VIDEO
CRYPTOCURRENCY
Can crypto giant Binance save FTX?
LATEST NEWS
1
Half a million UK workers drop out of workforce, citing long-term illness
2
UAE President, King of Bahrain discuss enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation
3
Coronavirus: UAE reports 251 Covid-19 cases
4
Lulu Hypermarket to open soon in Dubai Mall Zabeel
5
Dollar slumps after CPI data suggests Fed may ease rate hikes
SPONSORED CONTENT
FINTECH
iFX EXPO Dubai 2023 media partnership
MARKETS
Spotting opportunities and risks across the EM investment universe
ECONOMY
The long view on growing U.S.-China tensions