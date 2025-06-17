KUWAIT CITY: As direct hostilities between Israel and Iran escalate into what observers are describing as a phase of near-total military devastation, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) convened an emergency meeting to address the widening regional crisis and reinforce calls for an immediate ceasefire.

Now entering its fourth day, the unprecedented confrontation between the two arch-rivals has seen strikes deep within both countries’ territories, raising fears of a broader conflict with severe global repercussions. Amid growing international pressure to end the violence, Kuwait has ramped up its diplomatic engagement, with Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya—current chair of the GCC Ministerial Council—presiding over the Council’s 48th extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers.

The meeting, held to assess regional and global developments, focused on enhancing joint Gulf action and intensifying diplomatic efforts to safeguard regional security and stability. In a strongly worded statement, the GCC Ministerial Council condemned Israel’s military attacks on the Islamic Republic of Iran, describing them as a flagrant violation of Iranian sovereignty, international law, and the United Nations Charter.

The Council emphasized the urgent need to return to diplomatic dialogue and called for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further regional destabilization. Particular concern was voiced over the risk of targeting nuclear facilities, a move that could have catastrophic consequences for both human safety and environmental security.

The Council urged the United Nations Security Council and the broader international community to intervene decisively, halt the conflict, and facilitate the resumption of stalled U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations—efforts currently being mediated by the Sultanate of Oman.

Reaffirming its commitment to maritime security, the GCC also highlighted the critical need to protect shipping lanes and commercial vessels across the region. The Council warned against continued attacks on oil infrastructure and trade routes, noting the potential impact on global energy markets and regional economies.

GCC Secretary-General Jassim Al-Budaiwi echoed calls for restraint, warning that continued military escalation could push the region into a full-blown war with unpredictable and uncontrollable consequences. He urged all involved parties to refrain from further military actions and to prioritize diplomatic solutions.

In anticipation of possible fallout, Al-Budaiwi also announced the activation of the GCC Emergency Management Center, tasked with monitoring environmental and radiation safety. “So far, all technical indicators remain within safe limits and there is no immediate cause for concern,” he said, adding that the region remains on full alert to ensure maximum readiness for any developments.

