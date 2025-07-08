MUSCAT: Al Mouj Muscat has unveiled its latest milestone in luxury real estate with the launch of Azura Beach Residences, a groundbreaking waterfront development that introduces the first dual-frontage homes in the Sultanate of Oman — offering residents breathtaking views of both the ocean and the marina.

This exclusive new neighbourhood, set within the West Point precinct of the sought-after Al Marsa District, reflects a bold evolution in Al Mouj Muscat’s vision for integrated coastal living.

In an exclusive interview with the Oman Observer, Salma al Hashmi, Vice President of Marketing at Al Mouj Muscat, explained the inspiration behind the project and how Azura exemplifies the developer’s commitment to community-centric design, sustainability and architectural distinction.

“Our vision is always rooted in four guiding principles,” Al Hashmi began. “We listen intently to what our customers truly value. We study the geographical character of each plot of land. We aim to deliver sustainable design and we integrate nature into every aspect of the community. Azura Beach Residences is a perfect manifestation of that vision”.

According to Al Hashmi, the unique location — with the marina to one side and the open sea on the other — naturally lent itself to a design that maximises both water views and a sense of openness.

“The land inspired us,” she said. “It’s peaceful, it’s rare and it called for something distinctive — something that embraces the rhythm of nature while meeting the evolving desires of our residents”.

Launched on July 6, 2025, Azura Beach Residences spans 19,500 sq m of prime coastal land and offers just 309 units, including 286 one- to three-bedroom apartments and 23 four-bedroom chalets — each designed with private plunge pools, three-car parking spaces and seamless indoor-outdoor layouts that amplify natural light and scenic vistas.

This sense of intentional exclusivity is central to the project’s long-term value proposition. “The number of homes is deliberately limited,” Al Hashmi emphasised. “We continuously assess market demand and respond with carefully calibrated offerings. Exclusivity here isn’t about scarcity for its own sake — it’s about ensuring each residence retains value, appeal and a strong sense of privacy”.

“As you’ve seen by yourself tonight,” she added, “the interest has been phenomenal. We’re anticipating a full sell-out of this sector within just a few days”.

Beyond architecture, Azura Beach Residences is designed to enhance the lifestyle fabric of Al Marsa District.

Residents benefit from direct access to Al Mouj Walk and the marina promenade, while enjoying integrated amenities such as an infinity pool, landscaped relaxation zones, co-working lounges, children’s play areas and a fully equipped gym.

The community is also preparing to launch new sports facilities, including padel and tennis courts, as part of its broader vision for healthy living. “Wellness is not an afterthought — it’s an essential pillar of our masterplan,” said Al Hashmi.

“From walking tracks to leisure and fitness spaces, every detail is crafted to encourage movement, mindfulness and connection with nature”.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

