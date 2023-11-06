Arab states denounced the call of the Israeli Minister of Heritage, Amichai Eliyahu, for the occupation army to drop a nuclear bomb on Gaza as one of Israel’s options in the war against the Palestinians. He said that anyone waving a Palestinian or Hamas flag “should not continue to live on the earth.”

Eliyahu stated that the Gaza Strip must not remain on the face of the earth, and Israel must re-establish settlements there. He also said that the war has costs for those he described as the Israelis “kidnapped” by the Palestinian resistance.

“I pray and hope for their return, but there is a price to be paid in war. Why are the lives of the abductees, whose release I want, more important than the lives of the soldiers and the people who will be murdered later?” he said.

In August this year, the extremist Israeli minister visited the UAE, a pro-Israel Gulf state, at the invitation of senior Emirati officials.

Commenting on the statements, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, said that the racist Israeli minister’s statements were revealing. “Not only does he admit that they possess a nuclear weapon, which is a secret that everyone knows, but he also confirms the reality of the Israelis’ abhorrent racist view towards the Palestinian people. This is the true face of the occupation government for everyone who defends it in the West.”

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said that the statements of an Israeli minister about the possibility of dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza reflect the terrorism of the Israeli government against our people.

Moreover, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs “strongly” condemned the Israeli minister’s statements. Doha considered these statements “a dangerous incitement to a war crime and a disregard for human and moral values and international laws,” adding that the Israeli minister’s statements represent “an extension of the escalatory policy adopted by the Israeli government in the Palestinian territories.”

Furthermore, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said that his country condemns the extremist statements of the Israeli minister regarding dropping a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip. He added that the Israeli minister’s statements show the penetration of extremism and brutality among members of the Israeli government.

Eliyahu’s statements sparked angry responses within Israel itself, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Minister Amichai Eliyahu’s words are disconnected from reality,” and claimed that “Israel and the Israeli army act under the highest standards of international law to prevent harm to uninvolved people, and we will continue to do so until victory.”

Israeli Channel 12 also reported that Netanyahu suspended Minister Eliyahu from government meetings until further notice.

In addition, the Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid called for Eliyahu’s dismissal from the government, describing it as “a shocking and crazy statement by an irresponsible minister. It harmed the families of the kidnapped, harmed Israeli society, and harmed our international standing.” Lapid added, “The presence of extremists in the government puts us in danger.”

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant also said that Minister Eliyahu’s statements are irresponsible and that it is good that he is not one of those responsible for Israel’s security.

After the reactions to his statements, Eliyahu responded on X, saying, “It is clear to anyone who understands that talking about the atom is metaphorical, but we need a strong response to terrorism, one that makes clear to the Nazis and their supporters that terrorism is not worth the trouble.”

He added that Israel is obligated to do everything in its power to return the kidnapped people safe and sound.

In response to Eliyahu’s statement, the families of the Israeli prisoners in Gaza said that it was a “shocking statement,” according to Israeli media. They added: “We call on the Prime Minister to take immediate action against any minister who wishes to harm the abducted and missing persons,” noting that the minister who calls for the killing of all abducted and missing persons must pay the price today.

