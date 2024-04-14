The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, in a statement issued today, emphasised the importance of maintaining regional and global security and stability in light of recent developments in the Middle East.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), he urged all parties involved to exercise maximum self-restraint to prevent further escalation that could threaten regional stability and civilian safety.

Albudaiwi stressed the need for collaborative efforts and diplomatic solutions to resolve disputes and ensure regional security.

He underscored the crucial role of the international community in supporting these peace and stability efforts, and highlighted the potential consequences of further escalation.

The statement concluded with a call for all relevant parties to commit to upholding regional and global security and peace.