The Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) have jointly launched the First-Time Home Buyer Programme, a major initiative aimed at making homeownership more accessible for Emiratis and expatriates.

The programme offers priority access to new real estate launches, preferential pricing, and tailored mortgage products. It aligns with the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, aiming to double the real estate sector’s contribution to Dubai’s GDP and support long-term economic growth.

Announced during a press conference at DLD, the launch was attended by Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at DLD, and Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation at DET, along with senior representatives from leading banks and developers.

Developers supporting the initiative include Emaar, Nakheel, Meraas, DAMAC, Azizi, Dubai Properties, Binghatti, and others. Units valued up to AED5 million will be offered at preferential rates. Participating banks—Commercial Bank of Dubai, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Emirates Islamic and Mashreq—will provide customised mortgage solutions.

Open to all UAE residents aged 18 and above who do not currently own a freehold residential property in Dubai, the programme aims to promote social inclusion, encourage long-term investment and contribute to community resilience.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of DET, said the programme would stimulate demand and liquidity in the real estate sector, enhancing Dubai’s global competitiveness and offering a sustainable model for urban development.

Omar Bu Shehab, Director-General of DLD, said the initiative reflects Dubai’s commitment to a transparent and inclusive property market and marks a strategic step in enabling more residents to invest in their futures.